ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Florida pain clinic ordered to close, physician and owners to pay $600K for opioid allegations

By Marcus Robertson -
beckersasc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
New Port Richey, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Physicians#Drug Abuse#Pain Management#The Justice Department#Cobalt Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Community Policy