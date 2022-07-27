Pittsburgh Public Schools board voting on new superintendent and start times

Pittsburgh Public Schools board voting on new superintendent 01:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools board will vote on leadership, safety and start times Wednesday evening.

The board of directors is expected to approve a contract for Dr. Wayne Walters, the interim superintendent chosen to fill the role permanently . He would serve a term of five years from Aug. 1 2022 through July 31 2027.

There are also proposed changes to the bell schedule. District leaders are hoping to change start times so that all students can be home no later than 4 p.m. The district thinks this will better address the needs of all students, improve academic achievement and boost operations.

They would like to exit the pilot stage of a program that uses cameras to catch drivers passing stopped buses . If approved, the program would be implemented for five years on all district buses.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.