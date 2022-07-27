ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools board voting on new superintendent and start times

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNBaV_0gvNBtM100

Pittsburgh Public Schools board voting on new superintendent 01:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools board will vote on leadership, safety and start times Wednesday evening.

The board of directors is expected to approve a contract for Dr. Wayne Walters, the interim superintendent chosen to fill the role permanently . He would serve a term of five years from Aug. 1 2022 through July 31 2027.

There are also proposed changes to the bell schedule. District leaders are hoping to change start times so that all students can be home no later than 4 p.m. The district thinks this will better address the needs of all students, improve academic achievement and boost operations.

They would like to exit the pilot stage of a program that uses cameras to catch drivers passing stopped buses . If approved, the program would be implemented for five years on all district buses.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy