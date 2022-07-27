Mayor: Portable New Milford HS classrooms not necessary when school resumes on Sept. 6 after fire

The mayor of New Milford has released an update on the upcoming school year and New Milford High School after the fire earlier this month.

Mayor Pete Bass says cleanup and remediation are going so well that officials have determined portable classrooms will not be necessary when classes begin Sept. 6.

In addition, both the theater and the gym areas of the school have been cleared for use when students return.

Bass says the only part of the school still off limits is the part of the third floor that was most impacted by the fire.