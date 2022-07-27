How would you spend the Mega Millions jackpot? 02:26

BALTIMORE -- With no winners in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has now crossed the $1 billion mark for just the third time ever.

That means with a $2 ticket (and a little bit of luck), you could be enjoying the finer things like your favorite billionaires, like LeBron James, Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey.

Since there is so much money at stake Friday, and because everyone could use the cash, we wanted to see what Marylanders would do if they took home the big prize.

So, we hit the streets to play everyone's favorite game: "What would you do with the money?"

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people said they would pay off debt and cover their bills. But other answers were as extravagant as flying around in a helicopter.

Check out the video above to see how your fellow Marylanders would spend that money.