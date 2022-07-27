U.S. Yield Curve Flashing More Warning Signs of Recession Risks Ahead

money.usnews.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Manchin Secures Top Democrats' Commitment for Troubled Pipeline Project - Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia...
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
Australians Kept Shopping in Q2, but Wallets May Now Be Closing
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales posted a solid rise in real terms last quarter even as swelling prices ate up more of the consumer dollar, though there are signs that higher borrowing costs are finally turning the tide on spending. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday...
UK service sector growth hits 17-month low; as economy ‘heads for stagflation’ – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Business Insider
Canadian TD Bank's move for Cowen underscores desire for a bigger piece of the investment-banking pie
Today's big story on Wall Street looks at Toronto-Dominion Bank's $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen. The deal highlights the Canadian lender's ambitions to grow its presence in the US.
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
NEW YORK (AP) — To understand the impact of surging inflation on this year’s back-to-school spending, look no further than children’s rain boots with motifs like frogs and ladybugs made by Washington Shoe Co. Spending held steady for these evergreen items even after the Kent, Washington-based business...
Mitsubishi UFJ Profit Dives on One-Off Losses Linked to U.S. Unit Sale, Grab
TOKYO (Reuters) -Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reported a 70% plunge in first-quarter net profit, blaming one-off losses related to the sale of MUFG Union Bank and a drop in the value of its stake in ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings. The bank, Japan's largest lender by assets, booked an appraisal...
China Military Operations 'Concerning' Says Japan Gov't Spokesperson
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that the government has conveyed concerns over the military...
Robinhood Cuts 23% of Its Workforce as Fewer Users Trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to...
World Bank Accuses Lebanese Politicians of Cruelty Over Deposit Promises
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality." Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor...
Factbox-Economic Sanctions China Has Imposed on Taiwan Over Pelosi Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese...
EU Urges Dialogue to Reduce Risks Amid Taiwan Tension
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation. "The EU has an interest in preserving peace and the...
Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
Biden Feels Good as He Continues to Test Positive for COVID - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden feels good and is looking forward to getting back on the road as he continues to test positive for COVID-19 and maintains isolation procedures, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. "He's feeling fine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing. Biden,...
U.S. State Department OKs Potential Sale to Greece of Follow-On Support for Helicopters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Greece of follow-on support for S-70 helicopters for an estimated cost of $162.07 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. Greece's request includes aircraft spares, repair parts, components and accessories to support the helicopters, the Pentagon said. The...
