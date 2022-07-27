ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alumni Spotlight: Maggie Salko’22 is Marketing Coordinator at Little Bee Books, NYC

mmm.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmm.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Literature#Gold Keys#Business#Pace University#Todaytix#Storycorps

Comments / 0

Community Policy