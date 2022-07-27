Anthony Joshua's highly-anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office... with showdown in Saudi Arabia to cost fight fans whopping £26.95

It has been confirmed that Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The highly-anticipated bout will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Joshua looking to avenge his defeat to the Ukrainian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

It was only the second loss of the Brit's professional career and saw him lose his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

Sky Sports have confirmed that fans will have to pay £26.95 for the fight, a £2 increase on the cost for the original clash. This will make it the most expensive pay-per-view bout in British boxing history.

'Sky Sports viewers have enjoyed a long history with AJ, watching his every fight since he turned professional in 2013,' the broadcaster's head of boxing development Adam Smith said.

'We also know Oleksandr Usyk very well, having had the last four of the Ukrainian's fights exclusively live on Sky Sports.

'This rematch is a massive occasion with everything on the line and so many questions to be answered. We can't wait to bring it to boxing fans in the UK & Ireland in true Sky Sports fashion with all the build-up it deserves.'

Eddie Hearn - whose company Matchroom Boxing left Sky last summer - had hinted that the broadcaster would increase the pay-per-view cost from last year and this has proven to be the case.

'The first fight did 700k buys, so [I expect] around the same,' he said earlier this month. 'Maybe they will put the price up.'

Hearn also revealed the figure that he believed Sky had splashed out for next month's event: 'Obviously we weren’t involved in the process, but there were five or six broadcasters bidding for it.

'$28 million (£23.2million), something like that Sky have paid, which shows you the value of the fight.'

The mouth-watering bout will be Joshua's last to be shown on Sky Sports, as the 32-year-old has signed a multi-fight deal with DAZN worth a staggering £100million-a-year.

The Watford-born boxer will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.

'I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,' Joshua said last month.

'Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.

'I've been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.'