Triple H moved to become WWE’s new head of creative and will take control of storylines after Vince McMahon’s retirement

TRIPLE H will become WWE’s new head of creative and take control of storylines following Vince McMahon’s exit.

Wrestling billionaire McMahon, 76, announced his retirement as CEO on Friday from the company he has run since buying it in 1982 from his father Vince Sr.

The American businessman stepped down after accusations of sexual misconduct and reports he allegedly paid several women millions in hush money between 2006 and 2022.

He will continue to be the company's majority shareholder but has left his job as Chairman, CEO and head of creative.

WWE legend Triple H, married to McMahon’s daughter and new chairwomen and co-CEO Stephanie, was named as the new head of talents.

Now The Game, who underwent a heart op earlier this year and who won huge praise while in charge of the NXT brand before his surgery, is also set for extra responsibility.

The former world champion, real name Paul Levesque, is set to take over all creative duties in the company.

Bruce Prichard was in charge of Friday’s episode of SmackDown as he had the title of head of WWE creative.

But a new press release since the show went off-air said: “Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.”

The 14-time world champion will be tasked with building out storylines and developing characters on RAW and SmackDown.

Triple H was in charge of creative in WWE's developmental brand NXT for eight years until he stepped down in September.

NXT attracted immense popularity thanks to the ex-WWE Champion, who played a critical role in the rise of stars like Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair and many more.

The Game suffered a cardiac event 10 months ago and subsequently stepped away from WWE before announcing his retirement from in-ring competition in March.