Watch Ousmane Dembele’s incredible solo goal as ex-Chelsea target scores twice in 2-2 pre-season draw with Juventus

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
 3 days ago

OUSMANE DEMBELE showed why he was rewarded with a new Barcelona contract after scoring two incredible goals against Juventus.

The 25-year-old snubbed a move to Chelsea this summer after putting pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal at the Nou Camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpOxY_0gvM2EJh00
Ousmane Dembele bamboozled Alex Sandro to score Barcelona's opening goal against Juventus Credit: Twitter: @FCBarcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkvEt_0gvM2EJh00
French winger Dembele scored twice in the 2-2 draw against the Old Lady Credit: Twitter: @FCBarcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxqsR_0gvM2EJh00
Dembele scores his wonder goal against Juventus Credit: Reuters

Dembele had run his contract down in Catalonia, but he decided to continue his adventure in Spain with his release clause now set at £85million.

And the 2018 World Cup winner has been proving his class in pre-season having brought his tally to three goals in the 2-2 draw against the Old Lady in Texas.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund forward, who scored in the 6-0 win against Inter Miami last week, opened the deadlock at the Cotton Bowl in the 34th minute.

Picking up the ball down the right channel, Dembele darted away from Juan Cuadrado, before turning Alex Sandro inside out.

Dembele cut inside on his left foot, before quickly going down the line where he fired in a right-footed strike underneath Wojciech Szczesny.

Moise Kean then equalised for the Bianconeri five minutes later after he tapped home a Cuadrado cross from close range.

But Dembele put the LaLiga giants back in front just a minute later in what was another exquisite goal.

Sergio Busquets pinged a pass over to the former Rennes man, who then nutmegged Cuadrado, before cutting in past Manuel Locatelli to bend a low shot into the bottom left corner.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Once again Barca's lead didn't last for long as Kean doubled his tally in the 51st minute with another strike from a few yards out.

Xavi's side pressed for a winner, with Raphinha going the closest from a free-kick with his effort crashing against the woodwork.

Following the exciting encounter, fans were quick to praise Dembele with supporters tipping the Frenchman for a big season.

One user tweeted: "Dembele is a joke man you can’t be this good."

Another commented: "Nobody's sleeping on Ousmane Dembele this season."

A third added: "Dembele is having one of those matches for Barcelona. Possible that he saw the competition he has and we get a more consistent Dembele this season?"

Meanwhile this fan simply stated: "The start of Dembele’s breakout season at Barca is underway…"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJFWQ_0gvM2EJh00
Dembele penned a two-year contract extension at the Nou Camp earlier this month Credit: AP

