Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls

Dee Megonnell
2d ago
I don't believe any polls or media anymore. they are all about stirring up trouble and only report what they want you to know. they are part of the problem! they are a huge part of the division!
Reply(13)
128
John
3d ago
How can MUSLIM Mehmet OZ from TURKEY … hold 2 jobs, MAYOR of ISTANBUL and be a SENATOR for Pennsylvania? Where is his ALLEGIANCE, OZ be spending time in NEW JERSEY and then in TURKEY? Republicans need to look into this SITUATION, before VOTING for HOLLYWOOD OZ! 😲
Reply(4)
33
Hatrick
3d ago
Is Fetterman campaigning? Has anybody even seen him since his "stroke"? It seems he's campaigning like Joe Biden from his cellar!🤔🤭
Reply(68)
104
