ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 522

Dee Megonnell
2d ago

I don't believe any polls or media anymore. they are all about stirring up trouble and only report what they want you to know. they are part of the problem! they are a huge part of the division!

Reply(13)
128
John
3d ago

How can MUSLIM Mehmet OZ from TURKEY … hold 2 jobs, MAYOR of ISTANBUL and be a SENATOR for Pennsylvania? Where is his ALLEGIANCE, OZ be spending time in NEW JERSEY and then in TURKEY? Republicans need to look into this SITUATION, before VOTING for HOLLYWOOD OZ! 😲

Reply(4)
33
Hatrick
3d ago

Is Fetterman campaigning? Has anybody even seen him since his "stroke"? It seems he's campaigning like Joe Biden from his cellar!🤔🤭

Reply(68)
104
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican Senate#Democratic#The Blueprint Polling#Gop#Cygnal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
923M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy