ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Donations needed for Salvation Army, Verizon retailers hold back-to-school giveaway

By DeVonte' Dixon
wfft.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Teachers spend hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket on classroom supplies

PIERCETON, Ind. (WFFT) -- “I don’t really hesitate if a student needs something. I’m gonna make sure that they get it,” Kindergarten teacher Trenton Osborn said. The average teacher spends about $750 of their own money on classroom supplies every year. Osborn is no exception. “Since...
PIERCETON, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne has lowest cost of living according to Niche study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Niche has named Fort Wayne the city with the lowest cost of living in America. The study looks at consumer price index (CPI) and access to affordable housing based on census data. South Bend came in at number four, and Evansville ranked seventh. Dayton and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
wfft.com

Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament back for third year, honors three killed in 2020 crash

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament celebrated its third year at the REV Sports Complex Sunday. “Connor Brite, Jordan Fuelling, Trevor Ortiz. They died in a car crash two years ago. This is a way to remember them, bring the entire community together, everyone that loved them. We celebrate their life. We also raise some money while we’re at it," Jon Ruble said.
DECATUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Charity#The Salvation Army#Corp#Tcc District
wfft.com

'Caps down Chiefs 8-2 to close six-game series

The TinCaps concluded their nine-game road trip Sunday at Dozer Park with an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). Fort Wayne split the six-game set in Central Illinois and finished July undefeated over four series.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Jalen Jackson partners with ASG for NIL deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Northrop Bruin hoop star, Jalen Jackson, announced his partnership with Auburn Sports Group for his NIL deal. The new sports complex will feature 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball fields, and four soccer fields. Jackson plans to hold basketball camps in the future. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Blazers

BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) - In just 17 days the Eastside Blazers will begin their 2022-2023 season. The Blazers are coming off a dominant year where they finished with only one loss going 12-1 -- finishing first in the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference). In the 2021-2022 campaign, the program scored more...
BUTLER, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Churubusco Eagles

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) - After finishing second in the conference (Northeast Corner) last year the Churubusco Eagles are walking into the season with high expectations. In a year where they finished 7-3, the team wracked up more than 2,200 rushing yards -- a big part of that coming from running back Wyatt Marks and quarterback Riley Buroff.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Charities
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Heritage Patriots

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Heritage Patriots are coming off a year where they finished third in the conference (3-3). Unfortunately, the team will enter the season without running back Eric Rodgers -- who rushed for more than 90 yards a game his senior year -- but the team will return one of their star junior wide receivers Ibrahim Williams.
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Adams Central Jets

MONROE, Ind. (WFFT) - 2021 was a season that won't be forgotten in Monroe. The Adams Central football team finished as IHSAA Class 1A state runner-ups, falling to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 in their first trip to state since 2000. The Jets will have to replace top offensive threats Alex Currie,...
MONROE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy