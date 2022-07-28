Wednesday Wear a place for giving and receiving

In 2014 Linda Kispert and Marlene Floren began brainstorming ways to fill the newly emptied rooms of Nerstrand United Methodist Church.

The rooms that were once used for summer school were soon transformed into a one-stop secondhand shop. It didn’t take long for the rooms to fill up with donated clothing items, shoes, knick-knacks, kitchen items and books.

All items are free, but cash donations are accepted with gratitude by organizers. Donations collected go toward missions with the church, and help keep the lights on, as the thrift shop runs solely off monetary donations and item donations.

Locally, the church donates money to the food shelf, fire department, school and eye clinic.

Kispert and Floren are joined by local residents Verna Hildebrandt, Hazel Schwanke and Janet Petersmeyer in the bi-weekly offering, known by many as Wednesday Wear. A few other residents help out on occasion as their schedule allows.

Items are divided by ladies, girls, boys and mens rooms. Puzzles, books and kitchen items line the hallways. A few other rooms keep track of brand-new or like-new donations to save for the annual garage sale, and to store items for the fall bazaar baskets.

So far this year, Kispert said around 680 people have stopped in.

In a typical year, they can bring in anywhere from 1,200 to 1,300 people from areas like Cannon Falls, Dennison, Faribault, Kenyon, Northfield, Wanamingo, West Concord, Zumbrota, and other nearby towns. Floren added some have even traveled from the Twin Cities.

During the height of the pandemic Kispert said Wednesday Wear was completely closed for three months. After making the decision to begin bringing customers back in the building, Floren said they were very cautious and had masks and hand sanitizer. Kispert added only so many customers were allowed in the basement at one time.

Looking back on the last several years, Floren said she is “just amazed” with how Wednesday Wear has taken off.

“So many people are grateful for us being here. We receive many ‘thank you’s,’ and ‘God Bless you’s’ as they head out the door,” Floren said. “This is the best thing we could have ever done.”

Kispert added, “We never dreamt it would be like this.”

The volunteers enjoy their time visiting with one anther and meeting the new people that walk through the door.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” Floren said. “You get more out of it than you give.”