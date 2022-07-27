'Art at City Hall' Fall Exhibition 'Chloe Jeongmyo Kim: Transplanted Panorama' Opening August 1

The City of Irvine is pleased to announce the opening of the fall art exhibition, Chloe Jeongmyo Kim: Transplanted Panorama, presented as part of the Art at City Hall series. The exhibition will be on display Monday, August 1, through Friday, November 18. An opening reception will be held 1–3 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at Irvine City Hall.

Since 2012, Korean-born artist Chloe Jeongmyo Kim has been living throughout the United States, traversing urban and suburban landscapes and embracing the multicultural aspects of American life. In 2015, Kim moved to Irvine and has been producing art in this City ever since.

Kim’s artwork is a visual representation of her personal nomadic experiences collaged with her cultural and geographical Korean history. The artworks included in this exhibition combine abstract painting with photographs taken by Kim in both Irvine and Korea, documenting and transcending the mundane — and oftentimes unnoticed — vignettes of everyday scenery. Chloe Jeongmyo Kim: Transplanted Panorama documents Kim’s lived encounters of residing in Irvine while frequently visiting her home country.

Art at City Hall is an ongoing series of art exhibitions bringing artwork from local exhibiting artists to Irvine City Hall. Exhibitions focus on art with an Irvine perspective, featuring artists of all age groups, including all media types, with new exhibitions opening seasonally.

City Hall is open to the public 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday. The exhibition, parking, and opening reception are free and open to the public. For more information, visit cityofirvine.org/artatcityhall.