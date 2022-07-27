ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso man arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old child 10 to 20 times

By Jamel Valencia
CBS Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbsaustin.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy