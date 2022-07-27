Evacuation Order For North & East Of Mooreland Expires

Update as of 8:48 p.m. from Woodward County Emergency Manager: "The evacuation order has now expired. No homes have been lost at this time, air attack stopped it. 8 Fire Task forces from the state will be there in the morning , with Grady County Task force arriving tonight with 10 trucks. Anyone what wishes to donate water/Gatorade to firefighters may drop those off at Mooreland Community Center 115 SE 6th St Mooreland Oklahoma. Aircraft’s will resume in the morning at daylight to finish off the fire, and the rain moves in tomorrow as well." The emergency manager will continue to post updates to the Woodward Ready Facebook page.

Woodward County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for residents in Woodward County who live to the east and north of Mooreland.

The evacuation order includes about 80 homes in the area.

So far, the fire has scorched about 18,000 acres.

Mooreland and Woodward County officials tell us a evacuation center has been set up for people to go to.

The fire is currently about 2 miles north of Mooreland.

You can check out social media updates from officials below.