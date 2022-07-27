ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Get to know the Badgers football 2022 class: OT Barrett Nelson

By Sam Dehring
CBS 58
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Stoughton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Cbs#Next#Wi Height
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy