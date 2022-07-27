ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Texas football and others have a big recruiting weekend in store

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bycE8_0gvJfgqK00

Steve Sarkisian gets set for one of the bigger recruiting weekends of the offseason.

Texas likely only has around eight more open spots for commitments. While there is great confidence in what Texas can accomplish with on-campus visitors, there likely remains some curiosity of what is going on elsewhere.

David Hicks Jr., the top 10 talent from Katy, has long had an Oklahoma visit in his sights. Having brought in more defensive talent, this weekend could further improve Oklahoma’s chances to get the top defensive lineman.

Anthony Hill Jr. has a significant visit to College Station planned this weekend. With Hill likely soon deciding between Texas and Texas A&M the timing makes the visit even more consequential.

Texas will bring in its fair share of recruiting targets. This could be an opportunity for Arch Manning and company to help close the recruitment of a handful of key prospects.

Jordan Matthews, Markis Deal, Javien Toviano and others could all potentially visit Texas this weekend. A good weekend could improve their chances of a top three recruiting class.

