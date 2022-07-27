ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ex-US congressman from Indiana gets bail in stock cheat case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi4QA_0gvJYwtV00

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana can remain free on $250,000 bail as he awaits trial in a federal insider trading case.

Federal Judge Richard M. Berman in Manhattan also ordered Stephen Buyer on Wednesday to stay in the continental United States while charges are pending against him.

Ex-Indiana congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

On Monday, authorities unsealed an indictment as they accused the Republican congressman who served in Congress from 1993 through 2011 of misappropriating secrets he learned as a consultant to make $350,000 illegally.

The 63-year-old Noblesville, Indiana, man was arrested at home in his home state Monday. But he appeared in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to plead not guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Insider Trading#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy