Ex-US congressman from Indiana gets bail in stock cheat case
NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana can remain free on $250,000 bail as he awaits trial in a federal insider trading case.
Federal Judge Richard M. Berman in Manhattan also ordered Stephen Buyer on Wednesday to stay in the continental United States while charges are pending against him.Ex-Indiana congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
On Monday, authorities unsealed an indictment as they accused the Republican congressman who served in Congress from 1993 through 2011 of misappropriating secrets he learned as a consultant to make $350,000 illegally.
The 63-year-old Noblesville, Indiana, man was arrested at home in his home state Monday. But he appeared in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to plead not guilty.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0