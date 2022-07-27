Read full article on original website
thenorthernlight.com
Accused knifeman arrested after being pepperballed and beanbagged
A man was arrested in the early morning of November 7 on suspicion of stabbing another man on Peace Portal Drive under the I-5 overpass. It took two hours for about 17 law enforcement officers to get the suspect, who refused to identify himself, to surrender. Blaine Police Department (BPD)...
thenorthernlight.com
2022 Election Results
The November 8 general election is proving to have tight races between Democrats and Republicans in Whatcom County. About 53.4 percent of the county’s 157,580 registered voters turned in their ballots by 8 p.m. Election Day. Whatcom County Auditor’s Office estimated another 23,200 ballots were left to count by 5 p.m. November 9 after nearly 84,182 ballots were counted.
