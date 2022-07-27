ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plexus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $37.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.33.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $981.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLXS

