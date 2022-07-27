Tishaura Jones endorses Trudy Busch Valentine for US Senate

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday that she endorses Trudy Busch Valentine in the Missouri U.S. Senate race.

A crowded field of candidates from multiple political parties are running to take over the seat of retiring Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, which could shape up to be one of the country’s most highly-contested Senate races come November.

Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for Missouri U.S. Senate race on Aug. 2. Valentine is one of 11 candidates seeking nomination as a Democrat in the August primary election.

Trudy Busch Valentine is the daughter of August Busch Jr., who grew the Anheuser-Busch company into one of largest breweries in the world. According to her campaign page , some of her top priorities include health care, environmental protections and strengthening the middle class.

“I’m excited to share that after having several conversations and doing my own research, not only am I voting for Trudy [Busch Valentine], but I’m asking the voters to do the same. Let’s do something different and send a nurse with tenacity and grit to the U.S. Senate,” said Jones.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive the endorsement of Mayor Tishaura Jones,” said Trudy Busch Valentine. “Mayor Jones continues to lead St. Louis in a positive direction and has been a fearless leader in defending reproductive rights for our community. I am eager to work alongside her to deliver meaningful results for Missourians.”

With less than a week before the August primary election, Lucas Kunce leads candidates from both parties. According to one campaign-tracking website , Kunce’s $4.6 million raised is nearly $1 million more than Valentine, the next closest Democrat candidate.

