One Good Thing: Drone Helps Save Struggling Swimmer in Spain

Drones to the rescue! Spain has upgraded its lifeguarding services by deploying drones across 22 of its beaches. And they’re making a big difference. Today’s One Good Thing shares the story — complete with dramatic video — of how one of these drones saved the life of a 14-year-old boy struggling against a powerful tide at Valencia Beach. The teenager is not alone — in the past few days, the pioneering technology has saved the lives of four people.