ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyport, NJ

KEYPORT: CRISIS TRAINING PAYS OFF AGAIN AS KEYPORT POLICE OFFICERS DIFFUSE A TENSE SITUATION

By Yvonne Con Licata
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ocscanner.news

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keyport, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Keyport, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy