Mother of Leah Williamson says Lioness captain is 'very calm at all times' and it will be 'back down to business today with a methodical approach' as team prepare for Euro 2022 final

The mother of England women’s football captain Leah Williamson has said her daughter is 'very calm at all times' and it will be 'back down to business today with a methodical approach' as the team prepare for the Euro 2022 final.

Amanda Williamson, from Milton Keynes, appeared on Lorraine today to talk about the Lionesses semi-final victory last night after they won 4-0 in clash against Sweden.

She said: 'We've seen them win last night, they've had their, "yes, we've done good". It'll be back down to business today and she will be very methodical in her approach and they will prep again for Sunday.

'She'll just be very laid-back about it and just manage each day as it comes,' she added.

Asked whether she'd prefer the team to now play either Germany or France at a sold-out Wembley in Sunday's showdown, Amanda said: 'You try not to think too far in advance but now we have to think about it.

'We have to believe that this is possible for the girls and it's been absolutely amazing. Any team for me, I've said from the beginning, if you're going to win, you've got to beat the best, so bring on whoever, we're not worried.'

The mother also recalled watching yesterday's game, admitting that the relatives of the Lionesses were 'all a little bit calmer when that third goal went in'.

'I said I would like four early goals. It took them a little bit longer… all the friends and family were a little bit calmer when that third goal went in.

Leah Williamson at Gucci Cosmogonie, Castel Del Monte earlier this year in Italy

'Everybody talks tactics and the team they’re playing, and all of that type of thing, but we’re just parents - we’re just friends, family who want the girls to do well… It was amazing!' she added.

On if she’s spoken to Leah, as she is unable to see her daughter who is in a Covid bubble for tournament purposes, she answered: 'Yeah, it is hard but we speak regularly.

'She’ll speak to all of the family members. I think everybody has a role to play. I’ll be the sensible one with the sun cream and others will all talk to her about different stuff. She’s good, she’ll contact us whenever she wants to really.'

Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood cheerfully celebrate their victory together

And on how she congratulated Leah on reaching the final, Amanda revealed: 'I don’t know what the other parents write, but I just normally put, ‘Love you Bubba, so proud of you!’ That’s it really.'

Leah Williamson, who is training to be an accountant, grew up in Milton Keynes with her mother, father David and brother.

A keen singer herself, her grandfather once had a Top 40 hit with his band The Good Time Losers, who supported Pink Floyd and The Who during the 1960s.

She joined Rushden & Diamonds Centre of Excellence at the age of six, but luck struck when her coach there left to go to Arsenal – and she followed.