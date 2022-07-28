Summer commencement: 101 turn tassels at COA ceremony

Kyle Rust urged his fellow graduates at College of The Albemarle Tuesday to find something they are passionate about doing.

“Enjoy finding your passion in life,” said Rust, who was the student speaker at COA’s summer 2022 commencement.

Rust was awarded three degrees at the ceremony: an associate degree in applied science in general occupational technology, an associate degree in science, and associate degree in general education.

This summer’s class included 101 graduates, who received a total of 104 degrees. Thirty-eight students participated in Tuesday’s ceremony, which was held in the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City.

Rust said he enjoyed being involved in the Student Government Association and other activities at COA. He said he appreciated the small classes at the college and the opportunity to take classes face-to-face, by web conferencing, and online.

COA President Jack Bagwell thanked the families in attendance for their support of this year’s graduates. He led the class in rounds of applause for family and for COA’s faculty and staff.

Noting that the word “commencement” actually denotes a beginning, Bagwell encouraged the graduates to dream a new dream and set a new goal now that they have fulfilled the goal of graduating from COA.

Maria G. Rowe, 59, said in an interview before the ceremony that earning a diploma in practical nursing fulfilled “a longtime dream” of hers. The Florida native said her husband is in the Navy and she has enjoyed traveling the world while taking care of her family, but she is excited to now have the opportunity to work in nursing.

“Now my kids are grown and they pushed me to do it, and so I have finally done it,” she said. “And they will all be in the audience.”

Rowe said her goal was to complete COA’s nursing program by the time she was 60, so she made it under that deadline.

For Devlin Williams, the diploma he received in culinary arts was an obvious choice.

“I love to cook,” he said.

The 20-year-old Jarvisburg resident is an experienced pizza maker, having baked pizzas at home for years and currently working at Sal’s New York Pizza in Kill Devil Hills.

Williams said eventually he would like to expand into a wider variety of foods and possibly one day own his own restaurant.

He noted that many people who cook for a living don’t like cooking at home. But he says he enjoys cooking for his family — even if he has been cooking all day long at work.

Williams described Leslie Lippincott, culinary arts program coordinator at COA–Edenton-Chowan, as “an amazing teacher.”

Megan Trueblood, 21, of Hertford, earned an associate in applied science degree in general occupational technology. She noted that she started in the nursing program.

“I have a weak stomach and it’s not for me,” she said, explaining why she opted for a different program.

General occupational technology ended up being a good fit, Trueblood said. She recently started a job at TCOM in logistics and the degree will help her further her career there, she said.

Trueblood said she enjoyed her time at COA.

“Everyone has been real nice,” she said.