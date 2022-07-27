James Harden on re-signing with Sixers: This is where I want to win and have the pieces to accomplish that

Lauren Rosen: James Harden on returning to the @Philadelphia 76ers: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal.”

Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:

2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

2,127 — LeBron James

2,092 — James Harden

2,054 — Donovan Mitchell

1,996 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/SKOQ4rcvSa – 10:11 PM

It's official, James Harden re-signs with 76ers on 1+1, $68.6 million deal

Philadelphia's starting lineup had a 20.2 net rating with Harden.

The Sixers have officially re-signed James Harden, the team announces.

I had a gut feeling that it would go official one of these days while I was getting in a power nap, and now I have to save my naps for retirement to avoid missing these bits of news. – 5:29 PM

Now that Harden coming back is locked in, re-upping this story on what I think are reasonable goals for him to strive for this season phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ja… – 5:13 PM

) on James Harden’s return to the @Philadelphia 76ers:

Josh Harris on James Harden's return to the Philadelphia 76ers:

"James Harden is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer. His mission is to win an NBA title and we're thrilled that he will continue that journey here in Philadelphia."

Daryl Morey’s quote on James Harden re-signing with the #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/2Bqmq5PG9H – 5:11 PM

Doc Rivers’ quote on James Harden re-signing with the #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/DLnLbUV1lY – 5:10 PM

"This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia" – James Harden

James Harden in Sixers release on his new deal:

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. … I’m excited to build off last season and I can’t wait to get on the court with the guys and start this journey.” – 5:07 PM

Quotes from James Harden on his new two-year, $68 million deal to stay with the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/NQtLNiPdhb – 5:07 PM

James Harden: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/raUAfznUhD – 5:04 PM

#Sixers announce the re-signing of James Harden. pic.twitter.com/63l88Kqmmx – 5:04 PM

#Sixers announce the James Harden re-signing: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. – 5:04 PM

76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris on Harden’s return:

76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris on Harden's return:

"James stands out as an elite playmaker and feared scorer, and his commitment to the team reflects his dedication to bring a championship to this city."

The Sixers announce James Harden has officially re-signed, highlighted by a lengthy list of his accomplishments: pic.twitter.com/8tFhrVHcvt – 5:03 PM

The Sixers have officially re-signed James Harden. Statement from Harden: pic.twitter.com/RZKccwUgty – 5:02 PM

James Harden on returning to the @Philadelphia 76ers:

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal.” – 5:01 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official:

James Harden has re-signed with the team. – 5:00 PM

Top 25 Point Guards of 2022-23 ranked by @Jorge Sierra:

#9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only players above him: Luka, Curry, Ja, Trae, Dame, CP3, Harden & Kyrie.

#24: Josh Giddey. Sandwiched between Lowry, DLo & Westbrook.

Every player #1-13 has been an All Star besides SGA. – 6:48 PM

"James' commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we've only scratched the surface of what's possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster," Daryl Morey says. "This is an exciting time for our franchise."

"I couldn't be happier with James' decision to commit to our organization. Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions," said 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers. "James shares our drive to win a title, and he believes being a 76er gives him the best opportunity to do that. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve our goal."

Lauren Rosen: Doc Rivers on James Harden returning to the @Philadelphia 76ers: “I couldn’t be happier with James’ decision to commit to our organization. Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions. James shares our drive to win a title... -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / July 27, 2022