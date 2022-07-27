ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Solana Set to Open IRL Retail Store and Web3 'Embassy' in New York

By Jason Nelson
decrypt.co
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
decrypt.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Steve Aoki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Interactive Art#Smartphone#The Solana Foundation#Ape Yacht Club#Android#Degenapeacademy

Comments / 0

Community Policy