Death Confirmation: 'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Has Died, One Day After Wife's Premature Passing Error

Tony Dow — known for playing Wally Cleaver on Leave It To Beaver — passed away on Wednesday, just one day after his wife and management prematurely announced his death. Radar has learned that Dow's son confirmed the news.

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for,” Christopher said. “He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero."

Dow's son continued by stating, “My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.’”

His team posted another statement about his death on the actor's Facebook page.

"We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey,” it read.

"We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best—’It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony,'" the statement added.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Dow was still alive, in hospice care, and breathing when his wife mistakenly notified his management team about his death on Tuesday. She apparently thought he had passed away during the night.

After posting a lengthy announcement informing fans of his departure, they were forced to retract the death news.

The bizarre death mix-up left his wife feeling "foolish."

“I had a conversation with his wife, Lauren. She is understandably distraught and grief-stricken about what’s been going on with Tony’s health battle these past months. He’s been in hospice care at their home, and based on some health issues overnight, Lauren inferred that Tony had passed away to some people close to her and the word quickly spread. Lauren admits she’s been ‘a little fuzzy’ these days – understandable," ABC reporter George Pennacchio explained.

“She told me she now feels ‘foolish’ about what has transpired since his death has been reported around the world,” Pennacchio added. “She also told me, through her pain, ‘it is of my own doing.’ I told her we know it’s been a very stressful time and people understand overwhelming grief. Lauren says she ‘loves and adores’ her husband of 42 years with all of her heart. While she did say he passed, she now understands the miscommunication and is sorry for causing a commotion in this challenging time.”

While his cause of death has not been revealed, Dow was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in May.

He was 77 years old. R.I.P.