Late Night with Seth Meyers taken off-air after host catches Covid for second time

Seth Meyers has cancelled his forthcoming late-night shows after testing positive for Covid.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host posted an apology on Twitter today (27 July), announcing the cancellations.

“After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning,” Meyers wrote.

“Cancelling shows the rest of this week,” he added. “Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!”

This marks the second time this year that Meyers has tested positive for Covid. He was first infected by the virus in January.

According to Deadline, guests scheduled to appear on this week’s episodes included Only Murders in the Building star Nathan Lane and musical guest Maren Morris on Wednesday, actors Adam Pally and Issa Rae on Thursday, and comedian Nikki Glaser on Friday.

Meyers isn’t the only late night host to have caught Covid this year, with Jimmy Kimmel testing positive earlier this month. However, instead of cancelling his shows, Kimmel tapped in several guest hosts, including Chelsea Handler.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert had to postpone episodes of The Late Show in May when he contracted the virus.

Late Night with Seth Meyers usually airs weeknights on NBC.