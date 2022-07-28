ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katonah, NY

Katonah's Martha Stewart Announces New Venture Involving Food-Themed T-Shirts

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0Pe2_0gvIEg1I00
Martha Stewart Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Martha Stewart has announced a new, food-themed T-shirt collaboration with a popular clothing brand.

This week, the New Yorker, who is a resident of the hamlet of Katonah in the town of Bedford in Northern Westchester, shared an Instagram post announcing her collaboration with clothing brand Anti Social Social Club, which is set to launch on Saturday, July 30.

The collaboration includes T-shirts and hoodies featuring photos of Stewart, holding up a lobster in one and an oyster in the other design.

"My anti social social club @antisocialsocialclub t shirts and hoodies (2images and 2 styles and 2 colors) drop on july 30 at 11 am ET and 8am PT," she said. "get ready. set your clocks!!!! they will be a sell out!!!!!!!"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Katonah, NY
City
Bedford, NY
Bedford, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#The New Yorker#Anti Social Social Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
326K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy