Patterson-UTI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $622.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.4 million.

