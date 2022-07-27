Moelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $39 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $242.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.5 million.

