Kinross Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $40.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $821.5 million in the period.

