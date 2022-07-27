First Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) _ First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $36.6 million.

The Southern Pines, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $95.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.5 million.

