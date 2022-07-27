Core Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands (AP) _ Core Laboratories NV (CLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The Amstelveen, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $123 million to $129 million.

