Tronox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) _ Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $375 million.

The Grimsby, Britain-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $945 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tronox expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.59.

