Arch Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $394.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.42 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

Arch Capital shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.28, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

