Carriage Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.4 million.

