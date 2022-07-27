ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methanex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $125.1 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.16 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEOH

