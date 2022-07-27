Meta: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $22.4 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $126.1 million.

Meta expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.48 per share.

Meta shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.12, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH