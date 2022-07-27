North American Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) _ North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOA