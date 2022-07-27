ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

North American Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) _ North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOA

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Mining Equipment#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
486K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy