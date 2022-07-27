LendingClub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $182.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $330.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, LendingClub said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $300 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LC