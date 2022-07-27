Armour Residential REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.38, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.

