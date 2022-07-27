Highlights From Practice 1 of Packers Training Camp
By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
3 days ago
Here is our quick-hitting review of the first practice of Packers training camp, including the play of the day, player of the day, injury report and more.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers sliced and diced the defense, no different than any other Green Bay Packers training camp practice over the years.
This time was different, though. The defense has garnered most of the offseason hype while the offense is the major question mark following the trade of Davante Adams.
“We’re a defensive team now,” Rodgers said at his locker after Wednesday’s practice, the first of training camp.
Of course, he didn’t mean it.
“I felt coming into camp, to be honest, we were going to get our butts kicked most days because our defense is talented and deep and athletic,” Rodgers said. “It’s one of the best defenses on paper that we’ve had, but I told those chumps, ‘1-0, offense.’”
Rodgers skipped most of the offseason program, aside from participating a bit during the two minicamp practices. You hardly would have known it. The four-time MVP was as sharp as could be. Including a breakup by Jaire Alexander, you could probably count his incompletions on one hand. He dissected the defense with a bunch of bootlegs and a handful of slants. He dropped a couple bombs, too, with Juwann Winfree getting behind Eric Stokes and making a splendid catch as he hit the turf and Allen Lazard hauling in a moon ball vs. Adrian Amos.
“I threw a little bit in the gym with some of the guys,” Rodgers said of his offseason routine. “I threw my 50 throws a day I like to do, but the offseason’s about extension and being able to have range and strength in those extended positions. I feel like it takes a week for me to get my arm in shape. That’s kind of been the way it’s gone over the years. It doesn’t take a whole lot to get back into football shape from here.”
Harder days are ahead. Rodgers will welcome those moments, knowing that daily tests against Green Bay’s potentially powerful defense in July and August will get the revamped offense ready for the weekly exams in September and beyond.
“The offense is going to take some lumps, especially when the pads go on, because our defensive line is pretty stout. And I think we need that. We need to go against a top-notch defense every single day and kind of get it handed to us. Today was definitely an offensive day, but we’re going to take our lumps, and I look forward to that because it’s going to build some character through the adversity we have to face as an offense after some of the pieces that we don’t have right now.”
