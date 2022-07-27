ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump, top Texas conservatives set to speak at CPAC next week in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump and a slate of high profile conservatives - including several Texas officials - will take the stage next week in Dallas for CPAC Texas 2022.

For the second year in a row, the annual conference featuring leading conservatives will take place from August 4 to August 7 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Trump is set to be the event's keynote speaker. The top-billed headliners include media personalities Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Several of Texas' top elected officials are set to speak. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton will all take the stage during the conference..

Texas Representatives Brian Babin (R-TX), Michael Burgess (R-TX), Mayra Flores (R-TX), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX) and Roger Williams (R-TX) will also speak.

The event's speakers also include several national, and even a few international, conservative figures.

Among them is authoritarian Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is currently embroiled in a controversy over statements he made about race and the Holocaust earlier this week.

CNN reports that one of Orban's longtime advisors resigned Tuesday after a speech by the leader in Romania included statements that Europeans did not want to mix with other races.

The International Auschwitz Committee also denounced Orban after they say he joked about the use of gas chambers used to murder millions of Jewish children, women and men in Nazi Germany.

So far, CPAC has not commented on Orban's speech and he is still set to speak at the conference.

Rio Frio
3d ago

How come people that mock children for participation trophies, keep attending rallies for the man that came in second in a two person race?

writerdude
2d ago

Voting for the republican party of extremists domestic terrorist makes you a collaborator to their crimes against humanity.

