Dad arrested when 5-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was taken into custody this week after his 5-year-old son was found unresponsive and not breathing in a bathtub.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Monday, July 25, at 2:20 p.m., officers from the Rampart Patrol Division responded to a call about an unresponsive child on the 400 block of Marathon Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly "observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the residence." Inside the bathroom, officers found the little boy unconscious and not breathing.

LAPD officers requested help from paramedics, who arrived and transported the little boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A family member told KTLA-TV the victim's name is Mason Reyes. The person who contacted 911 reportedly called from a different location and was not with Mason at the time, according to KTLA.

The department's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section took over the investigation and identified the boy's father, Darwin Reyes, as the suspect. He was booked into the Metropolitan Jail for willful cruelty to a child. His bail is set at $1 million.

