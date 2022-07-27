ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Miss. woman accused of running over her 6-year-old and the child’s father in domestic altercation

 3 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old mother was arrested after allegedly running over her 6-year-old child and the victim’s father during a domestic altercation.

According to a news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, July 26, shortly after 1 p.m., officers were alerted about a 6-year-old child being treated at a hospital after being run over in the 100 block of Harrell Street. After allegedly running over her child and the child’s father, the suspect, Keanaw Bradley, fled the scene.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police said Bradley was taken into custody in Gulfport and was transported back to Forrest County and booked into jail.

According to police, Bradley was charged with one count of domestic violence — aggravated assault, one count of felony child abuse, and one count of felony child neglect. The father was reportedly treated for minor injuries and released, while the child remains at a hospital as of Tuesday, July 26.

