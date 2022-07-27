Broncos wrap up day 1 of training camp 02:13

It may have only been day one of Broncos training camp, but it certainly didn't feel like it.

"It was a great first day," said quarterback Russell Wilson following Wednesday's practice.

Wilson said the Broncos were able to pick up right where they left off following mini-camp and credited that to his teammates and the work they did away from the facility, including multiple trips to California for Wilson and his teammates to get extra work in during their off time.

"Guys are lasered in and ready to work. It really showed today. We're so far along and we're going to be really prepared," he added. "That's a tremendous attribute and acknowledgment to our leadership."

First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett noticed the relationship between Wilson and his receivers on day one.

"Just their relationship, and how they talk and communication is so great. Watching them talk is so great to see," said Hackett.

There was clearly a new buzz around practice on the first day of training camp. And it was noticeable for the fans, media, and players. Linebacker Bradley Chubb is entering his fifth year with the Broncos, and was asked how the buzz around camp compares to previous seasons.

"I don't think it compares, when you have a whole new culture shift with a quarterback, coach, owner, everybody gets excited.. The guys that have been here, we feel the energy changing," said Chubb.

"The crowd was great. That hill with all the people there is awesome," added Hackett. He added that the Broncos players feed off that, and that he was pleased with their performance on the first day. "I love watching the energy and the competitiveness."

The Broncos will be back on the practice field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before taking their first break of camp on Sunday.