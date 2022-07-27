ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Remembering Southport Lt. Aaron Allan 5 years after his sacrifice

WTHR
WTHR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southport, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Southport, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Southport Police#City Of Southport#Indiana Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy