Johnson City woman arrested after pointing gun at deputies

www.supertalk929.com
Yah's War Angel
3d ago
so she answered her door with her pistol in her hand with dirty corrupt cops standing at her door on her property without a warrant and she broke what laws???
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Comments / 7