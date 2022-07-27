ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City woman arrested after pointing gun at deputies

supertalk929.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 7

Yah's War Angel
3d ago

so she answered her door with her pistol in her hand with dirty corrupt cops standing at her door on her property without a warrant and she broke what laws???

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy